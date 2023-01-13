CM launches online payment, automation GP fund system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Friday inaugurated an online payment and automation GP funds system for government employees.

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the automation GP system, the chief minister said government employees would now be able to check their GP fund balance on a single click with the GP Fund Automation System.

He also inaugurated the pilot project for an online payment system under which project authorities would be able to issue and receive online checks from the payment system.

The chief minister said that his government's priority was to simplify and improve the system of service delivery to the people.

He said the KP government had introduced a paperless governance system in all provincial departments, and the project would soon be implemented. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the first province to introduce paperless governance.

Later, Mehmood Khan also inaugurated the solarization project for the Accountant General Complex Peshawar.