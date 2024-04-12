Open Menu

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condoles Loss Of Precious Lives In Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles loss of precious lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Habshah Noorani.

Madam Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the forgiveness of departed souls.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

CM Punjab said,”All our sympathies are with the affected families in this hour of grief and sorrow.”

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Traffic

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan