CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles loss of precious lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Habshah Noorani.

Madam Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the forgiveness of departed souls.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

CM Punjab said,”All our sympathies are with the affected families in this hour of grief and sorrow.”