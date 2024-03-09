CM Maryam Nawaz urges parents to teach their children Punjabi language

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged parents in the Punjab province to teach their children the Punjabi language and help preserve the Punjabi culture.

Addressing the Punjab Culture Day event at Alhamra Hall here on Saturday, she expressed gratitude for being chosen as the first female chief minister of Punjab, acknowledging the support from people. She emphasised the strength of Punjabi women and highlighted the significance of preserving Punjab's rich cultural heritage and announced plans to introduce Punjabi as a subject in schools. She called for promotion of Punjabi language and culture at educational institutions and shared her commitment to reviving the Punjabi film industry.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to the cultural day event, Maryam praised Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari for organising an exceptional programme with outstanding performances by artists. She emphasised the significance of taking a break from the office routine to participate in such events.

The CM acknowledged the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, noting the lion-hearted nature of Punjabis and the historical importance of the region as the land of Sufis and scholars.

She lamented the diminishing pride in speaking Punjabi and urged parents to teach their children the language to preserve it. Maryam also highlighting the sweetness of the language and the emotional depth expressed through Punjabi poetry.

The present state of Punjabi films diverges from our cultural roots, leading to a decline, the CM said and called for a rejuvenation in the Punjabi film industry, offering full support to filmmakers and expressing a commitment to revitalising the spirit and culture of Punjabi films collaboratively.

The CM expressed a profound connection to Punjabi poetry, citing revered poets such as Baba Fareed, Sultan Bahu, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, and Shakir Suja Abadi. She extended wishes for a long life to Anwar Masood, praising his beautiful Punjabi poetry. Sharing her interest in the poetry of Amrita Pritam from across the border, she recalled turning to literature during challenging times.

The CM distributed prizes to students participating in various cultural activities, underscoring the need to remember and promote Punjab's cultural traditions.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, chief secretary, Secretary Information and Culture Daniyal Saleem Gillani, DGPR Rubina Afzal and others were present.