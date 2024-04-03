- Home
CM Meets Chinese Consul General, Condoles Demise Of Chinese Nationals In Shangla Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Chinese Consulate here on Wednesday and met with the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren
Other Chinese officials were also present on the occasion.
The CM expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chinese nationals in the Shangla attack. She expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of the deceased Chinese citizens.
While expressing her resolve to continue mutual cooperation and collaboration with China in various sectors, the CM said that Pakistan and China are exemplary friends and their everlasting friendship cannot be undermined through cowardly actions. She maintained that the cowardly attack committed on the Chinese citizens is a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
The Pakistani nation is heartily grieved over the onslaught incident on their Chinese brothers. “We equally share the grief of the affected Chinese families. We are undertaking all possible measures to safeguard the Chinese nationals working in Punjab. We would strictly ensure the implementation policy to provide foolproof security to our Chinese brothers,” she said.
The Consul General expressed gratitude over the visit of CM Maryam Nawaz to offer condolence on the death of Chinese nationals.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Parvez Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, IGP and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
