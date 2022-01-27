UrduPoint.com

CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh Forms Committee To Inquire Into Incident Took Place During A Sit-in By MQM-P

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee under Secretary Home to inquire into the incident that took place during a sit-in by MQM Pakistan at the main gate of the CM House on Wednesday evening

He took this decision on Thursday just after meeting with IG Police Mushtaq Maher and Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon and talking to MQM-P leader Aminul Haq on telephone, said a statement issued by the CM House.

The IGP Sindh and Commissioner briefed the chief minister about the incident in detail. The chief minister expressing his displeasure and sorrow said such incidents were uncalled for.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Home Secretary to constitute a committee to inquire into the incident and fixed the responsibility so that necessary action could be taken.

Earlier, the chief minister talked to MQM-P leader Aminul Haq on telephone and expressed his displeasure and sorrow on the incident.

He added that such incidents were against the peace of the city and the on-going political harmony.

Syed Murad Ali Shah and Aminul Haq agreed that the incident should not be given a linguistic colour. The statements given from both the sides, Sindh govt representatives and MQM-P, to portray it a linguistic issue was condemned, and they mutually agreed that such statements would not be issued onward.

The chief minister offered the MQM-P leader to let the government conduct a postmortem of late Aslam Khan, allegedly died in police baton charge so that actual cause of death could be ascertained.

At this Amin ul Haq said he would discuss the matter with the party leaders and family members of the deceased.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also offered the MQM-P leadership "let us sit together and discuss the new law and if you have some suggestions please share � we will consider them to incorporate in the law," he said.

Aminul Haq appreciated the CM's offer and said he would discuss it with his party leaders.

He also appreciated the Sindh government for taking appropriate action against the Tando Allahyar incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also talked to MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain, injured in police action, on telephone expressed his sorrow and displeasure on the incident and inquired about his health and wished him early recovery.

"I had directed the police on Wednesday evening to release you but you were under treatment in the hospital," he said and told him that he was free to go to his home.

The CM Sindh told the MPA that he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the responsible would be brought to book.

