CM orders arrest of policemen involved in escaping accused in Dua Mangi case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday took serious notice of the escape of principal accused of Dua Mangi kidnapping case Zubaib Qureshi from the police custody and directed the IG Police to lock up the concerned policemen and constitute a high-profile police party to arrest the accused.

The Chief Minister was told that accused Zohaib son of Mumtaz Ali Qureshi along with four accused was brought before the court of Judicial Magistrate VII East on January 27, 2022 in a case by Ferozabad police. The accused got the next date of hearing and was escorted back to jail by Head Constable Naveed and Constable Zafar Habib, said a statement.

The report said that in connivance with HC Naveed, the accused used a private car to buy shoes from Tariq Road and escaped due to negligence of the Head Constable.

It may be noted that the accused Zohaib Qureshi is convicted in a case FIR No. 207/18, u/s 392/34 PPC for Rigorous Imprisonment for three years with a fine of Rs 20,000. Zohiab was being tried in nine other cases, including Dua Mangi kidnapping case of December 2019.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the police have registered a case of Zohaib Qureshi's escape from police custody (FIR No. 48/2022), and quarter guarded/locked up HC Naveed and Constable Zafar Habib and placed the services of SP Court Police, Azam Durani under suspension. A police party comprising DIG East and policemen of CIA has been constituted to comb out Zohaib Qureshi to bring him to the book.

