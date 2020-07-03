CM pays surprise visit to head office of Special Branch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday paid a surprise visit to the head office of Special Branch at late night.

According to handout issued here, concerned authorities were completely unaware about his visit.

The Chief Minister inspected the different sections of the Special Branch and inquired officers present on duty about their responsibilities. He also inspected monitoring, conference and surveyor rooms and directed to set the monitoring room on modern lines.

The CM said that special branch would have to extend its capabilities by using information technology, adding that Special Branch would be linked with the Punjab Information Technology board.

Buzdar further maintained that special branch of Punjab Police should adopt modern techniques likewise other secret agencies.

Additional IG of Special Branch briefed the Chief Minister about the performance, capabilities, available resources and requirements of Special Branch.

Provincial Minister for Law Muhammad Raja Basharat and Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah were also present on this occasion.