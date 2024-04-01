Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Arresting Shangla Attack Perpetrators

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

CM pays tribute to security forces for arresting Shangla Attack perpetrators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the security

forces for arresting all those involved in Shangla attack on Chinese nationals.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that people involved

in terrorism do not deserve any exemption, adding that it was inevitable to bring

terrorists and their facilitators to justice.

The chief minister said that Pakistani nation was united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism.

