CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Arresting Shangla Attack Perpetrators
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the security
forces for arresting all those involved in Shangla attack on Chinese nationals.
In a press statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that people involved
in terrorism do not deserve any exemption, adding that it was inevitable to bring
terrorists and their facilitators to justice.
The chief minister said that Pakistani nation was united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism.
