CM Punjab approves a comprehensive development plan for Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive development plan for Murree which includes a number of projects.

The chief minister presided over a special meeting on 'Murree's problems, needs and development projects' held Monday here in Murree. The meeting was co-chaired by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, leader Pakistan Muslim League (N).

A detailed briefing was given during the meeting highlighting prevailing issues, needs of further development and new projects for the development of the Malka-e-Kohsar. A range of schemes of expansions, health facilities, parking issues, water supply and making the city a tourists' place came under the discussion.

During the meeting, approval of water supply scheme was accorded. According the the scheme water will be supplied to Murree from Jhelum river. Additionally, a plan was also called for the maintenance and filtration of the existing water scheme in Murree.

The chief minister directed to establish New Murree, Kotli Sattian and other areas be developed into alternative tourist destinations. A state of the art hospital will be constructed to provide best health services for tue residents as well as the tourist. The proposed site of the hospital was examined.

For the crowd management and traffic arrangements, a proposal of issuance of vehicles permit card for entry into Murree was reviewed. Banning the entry of vehicles into Murree was also considered. The chief minister directed to initiate steps for starting special cable car and modern tram services which would reduce traffic jam and will provide an ease to traveller and tourists. The chief minister also directed to demolish illegal buildings to create more parking capacity.

Moreover, it was also directed during the meeting to ensure parking areas in all building premises. Final plan for clearing encroachments was presented and approved.

Anti encroachment plan will be initiated for further clearing the roads. Another important decision was taken by which bus stand will be made functional along with closure of all other illegal bus stands/ stations. Approval was given to convert Murree roads as one-way. In this regard, widening of roads will also be done. The expansion of the famous Jhika Gali Chowk was also reviewed during the meeting.

Several decisions were taken for the cleanliness of Murree. The chief minister approved the construction of toilets on the pattern of the motorway. A Solid Waste Management Authority will be established to maintain the cleanliness of the city. Approval was given to establish a Parks and Horticulture Authority for Murree to maintain its beauty and to initiate steps for the city's further beautification.

The chief minister noted that bad structures of buildings were distorting the natural beauty of Murree. She said patholes of the streets would be removed and markets would be organized. The protection of people's life is the foremost duty of the government, the chief minister added.

PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the occasion said that Murree had become a concrete jungle. Construction standards have not been taken into consideration, he said adding that construction of hotels and buildings on land sliding points could be very dangerous.

He said that in the past, the goal was to make money, destroying the ancient beauty of historical buildings. Tourist sites present a dismal picture of mismanagement, he added. He congratulated Shahbaz Sharif for taking the decision to remove illegal buildings in Murree.

MPA Bilal Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Shirazi, RPO and other officials attended the meeting. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and MNA Osama Ashfaq Sarwar joined the meeting via video link.