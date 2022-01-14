UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab Pays Surprise Visit To Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 06:29 PM

CM Punjab pays surprise visit to Sialkot

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sialkot district on his way back from Islamabad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sialkot district on his way back from Islamabad.

According to District Information Office (DIO), Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar spent two hours without protocol and visited Sialkot city.

The CM Punjab reviewed the ongoing development works in the city. The CM also visited different areas of Sialkot.

The CM visited the city without a media team. He reviewed the sanitation and traffic situation in the city.

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar also reviewed progress on various development projects in the city and ordered for their timely completion.

The CM also ordered for further improving the law and order situation. He said that the relationship of trust between the police and the people should be strengthened and improved. He said he would pay surprise visits to every city and review the situation there.

CM Buzdar also called a meeting of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik for a briefing.

Later, CM Punjab left for Lahore after completing his visit to the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Visit Traffic Progress Sialkot Media From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Murray refuses to 'kick Novak whilst he's down'

Murray refuses to 'kick Novak whilst he's down'

37 seconds ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs850 to Rs124,750 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs850 to Rs124,750 per tola 14 Jan 2022

40 seconds ago
 Newborns to be vaccinated at BVH against TB, Polio ..

Newborns to be vaccinated at BVH against TB, Polio, Hepatitis-B

41 seconds ago
 PEC holds conference on latest trends of conductin ..

PEC holds conference on latest trends of conducting exams

43 seconds ago
 Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ayub Afridi directs to provide better ser ..

Muhammad Ayub Afridi directs to provide better services at airports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.