CM Punjab pays surprise visit to Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sialkot district on his way back from Islamabad.

According to District Information Office (DIO), Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar spent two hours without protocol and visited Sialkot city.

The CM Punjab reviewed the ongoing development works in the city. The CM also visited different areas of Sialkot.

The CM visited the city without a media team. He reviewed the sanitation and traffic situation in the city.

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar also reviewed progress on various development projects in the city and ordered for their timely completion.

The CM also ordered for further improving the law and order situation. He said that the relationship of trust between the police and the people should be strengthened and improved. He said he would pay surprise visits to every city and review the situation there.

CM Buzdar also called a meeting of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik for a briefing.

Later, CM Punjab left for Lahore after completing his visit to the city.