CM, PWPA Chairperson, Take Notice Of Attacks On Women In Jhang
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Two separate incidents of violence against women, including an alleged honour killing and an acid attack, were reported in Jhang, prompting strong condemnation and swift response from the authorities
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Two separate incidents of violence against women, including an alleged honour killing and an acid attack, were reported in Jhang, prompting strong condemnation and swift response from the authorities.
According to a police spokesperson, a 21-year-old woman, Dr. Ayesha, was allegedly shot dead by her brother in the name of honour. The deceased had reportedly contracted a marriage via video link, which led to tensions within her family.
In another incident, within the jurisdiction of Masan Police Station, an unidentified assailant broke into a house at night and threw acid on a sleeping female student. The victim sustained serious burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice and directed the authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits and bring them to justice.
Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Pervaiz Butt, also sought immediate reports from the district police officer (DPO) Jhang.
“Women are not safe even within their own homes. This is a matter concerning the writ of the state,” she said. Hina added that the affected student would be provided with legal, medical as well as psychological support and that both cases would be closely monitored.
“The Punjab government stands with the victims and will not remain a silent spectator. Legal action will be ensured at all levels and efforts to secure justice will continue,” she said.
