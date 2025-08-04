Open Menu

Kashmiris To Continue Struggle Till Achieving Freedom From Indian Yoke: Imtiaz Wani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Imtiaz Wani has said that the Kashmiris have rejected the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal and unconstitutional actions of August 5, 2019 and will continue their struggle till they achieved freedom from the Indian yoke.

The senior Hurriyat leader, in a statement on Monday, appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe 5th August as Black Day to convey a strong message to the entire world that Kashmiris do not accept India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He condemned the continuous arrest of Hurriyat leadership and others, and raids on the houses and killing of innocent people of J&K by Indian police and army.

Imtiaz Wani said the killings, torture and arrests had never weakened “our freedom sentiments for which numerous sacrifices have been rendered in the length and breadth of Kashmir”.

The peaceful liberation movement would continue till it reached its logical conclusion, he added.

The Hurriyat leader urged the international community to take some tangible steps and use their good offices to stress upon the India for the early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

It was unfortunate that the world community closed their eyes when “it comes to the atrocities of forces being committed against the innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir”, he regretted.

He said the Kashmiris would continue to fight with tooth and nail until the dawn of freedom was not witnessed in the Kashmir valley.

He said it was high time for the Indian government to shun its stubborn approach and take concrete steps for the resolution of the Kashmir issue so that the life and property of the people of Kashmir could be saved for getting more devastated.

