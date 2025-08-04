Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says gold price reaches Rs359,500 after increase in price in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan.

The price of gold reached Rs359,500 per tola in the local markets while All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the development.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 and reached Rs308,213.

This local hike mirrors developments in the international gold market, where the price per ounce increased by $5, settling at $3,369.

The market analysts attribute the rise to ongoing global economic uncertainties and fluctuations in Currency values, which continue to push investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.