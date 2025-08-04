Kashmir Exploitation Day: Ali Geelani legacy inspires Kashmiries amid India oppression

As Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) prepare to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5, the enduring legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the iconic Kashmiri leader, remains a guiding light for millions seeking freedom from Indian oppression and state terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) As Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) prepare to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5, the enduring legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the iconic Kashmiri leader, remains a guiding light for millions seeking freedom from Indian oppression and state terrorism.

The day marks six years since the revocation of Article 370, stripping Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status—a move widely condemned by Pakistan, Kashmiri leadership, and international human rights organizations as a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.

For nearly eight decades, Syed Ali Geelani stood as a towering symbol of peaceful resistance. His resolute leadership and unwavering call for Kashmir's right to self-determination inspired generations.

Geelani’s famous declaration—"We are Kashmiris and Pakistan is our country"—echoed loudly in the streets of held Kashmir, especially after the August 5, 2019 illegal decision that plunged the valley into complete lockdown, media blackout, and severe military clampdown.

“Geelani’s legacy is a testament to extraordinary courage and deep love for the Kashmiri people,” said Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman, Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar. “Unlike many others, he never left IIOJK despite house arrests, life threats, and health issues. He lived and died with his people.”

Syed Ali Geelani passed away on September 1, 2021, under prolonged house arrest in Srinagar. His death, however, became another symbol of Indian oppression. Indian occupational forces seized his body, buried him in the dead of night, and barred his family from performing the last rites drawing sharp criticism from rights groups and observers worldwide.

“His midnight burial under military watch exposed the brutal face of Indian oppression,” added Dr. Hilali. “Even in death, India feared his influence.”

Hussain Khateeb, a senior member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Geelani Group), stated that Geelani remains a spiritual leader of the freedom movement.

“His unmatched courage in confronting Indian atrocities, from unmarked graves to media blackouts, exposed the fascist face of the Modi regime,” Khateeb said. “He vigorously opposed the use of pellet guns, cluster bombs, and the use of civilians as human shields.”

Khateeb also referenced Pakistan's September 2021 dossier that documented extensive human rights abuses in IIOJK, and recent examples of violence against Muslims in India, including in Tripura, which he said reflect a pattern of systemic discrimination under BJP-led rule.

“Geelani stood not only for Kashmir but for human dignity. His moral compass will continue to guide us,” Khateeb said.

Analysts and rights activists emphasized that sustainable peace in South Asia hinges on the resolution of the Kashmir conflict. They warned that continued suppression could ignite further conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors—Pakistan and India—who have already fought four wars, two of which were over Kashmir.

“The world cannot look the other way while human rights are trampled for the sake of trade,” warned one regional expert. “It’s time the UN and global powers enforce their resolutions and acknowledge the indigenous nature of the Kashmiri struggle.”

As the valley observes Kashmir Exploitation Day, demands are growing louder for restoration of Article 370 and Kashmir’s special status, mplementation of UN resolutions for a plebiscite in Kashmir, right to perform funeral rites for Syed Ali Geelani by his family and international access to IIOJK for human rights monitoring.

The life and legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani remain deeply etched in the hearts of Kashmiris. His peaceful yet unyielding stance against oppression continues to inspire generations, reminding the world that the quest for justice and freedom cannot be silenced—not by force, not even in death.

“Time is not far when Kashmiris will get their promised right to self-determination,” Khateeb asserted. “Geelani’s dream will not die—it lives on in every Kashmiri heart.”

APP/fam