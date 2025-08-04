High-Level Meeting Held To Discuss Independence Day And Marakha Haq Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 07:55 PM
A high-level meeting was held at the Commissioner Office Sukkur here Monday, chaired by Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations
The meeting was attended by Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Commissioner Sukkur, Abid Hussain Qureshi, DIG Police, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Deputy Commissioner, Nadir Shahzad Khan, SSP Azhar Mughal, Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Deputy Mayor Dr. Arshad Mughal, and other relevant officials.
The President of Arts Council Karachi, Syed Ahmed Shah, participated in the meeting via video link.
The meeting reviewed the preparations and security arrangements for the grand music program scheduled to be held on August 10th as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
The Sindh government is celebrating Mark-e-Haq and Independence Day with great enthusiasm to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces. The grand music program will be attended by the Chief Minister of Sindh, members of the Sindh Cabinet, and officials from the security forces. Thousands of citizens, including men and women, will participate in the event, which will also feature performances by renowned singers and artists.
