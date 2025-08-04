Shaheera Jalil calls Mahira Khan talented actress, kind-hearted human being

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actor reflects on her experience working alongside Mahira in her debut drama serial Razia, which aired in August 2023 on a private television channel

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Rising Pakistani actress Shaheera Jalil on Monday praised superstar Mahira Khan as she called her not only a brilliant performer but also a genuinely kind and compassionate person.

In a recent appearance on a local private TV’s podcast, Shaheera reflected on her experience working alongside Mahira in her debut drama serial Razia, which aired in August 2023 on a private television channel. The drama was penned by Zanjabeel Asim and directed by Nadeem Baig, with Shaheera playing the title role of Razia, while Mahira portrayed a character who raised awareness about outdated societal norms through street-theatre performances.

Sharing her first interaction with Mahira, Shaheera recalled, “We met on the set of Razia. I was extremely nervous and sat quietly without introducing myself.

The director later introduced me to Mahira, and she welcomed me with open arms—literally. She hugged me warmly and made me feel completely at ease.”

Shaheera went on to commend Mahira's supportive attitude during the entire shoot. “She would personally invite me to join her for meals, and if I hesitated, she insisted I eat. Her warmth and humility were truly admirable.”

She also shared a personal moment from the set when she asked Mahira whether someone with no background in the entertainment industry needed a mentor to succeed.

“Mahira advised me not to chase anyone, saying, ‘You will meet the right people at the right time. Just keep wishing for good people in your life, and they will come to you when the time is right.’”