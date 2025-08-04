NA panel urges FGEHA to address grievances of affectees of G-14, other related matters on priority basis

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Sub-Committee of Standing Committee on housing and works on Monday emphasized FGEHA to address the grievances of the affectees of G-14 (Jhangi Syedan), with particular focus on matters concerning Google and non-Google Built-Up Properties (BUPs)on priority basis.

FGEHA's Chief Engineer briefed the Sub-Committee on pending payments for land acquisition, compensation for built-up properties, reasons for delays in FGEHA housing projects, and other related challenges.

The Director Land informed the Committee regarding the cases where payments had already been made to some affectees, yet the properties had not been vacated. The committee stressed the need for immediate resolution of this matter and assured its full cooperation.

A special committee has also been constituted to address matters related to Sectors F-14 and F-15, comprising the Director Land and Director Legal of FGEHA.

This committee has been instructed to submit a report within seven days, outlining practical recommendations for resolving the issues.

The third Sub-Committee meeting was chaired by Convener Anjum Aqeel Khan, MNA and attended by other members including Mehboob Shah MNA and Abrar Ahmed MNA.

Adnan Diyar, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Works, Senior officers of FGEHA including Director Land Ehsan Elahi, Director Finance, Director Coordination Shahid, Director Legal Basit Khan, and Director Admin Faiz Umar Sial, also attended the meeting.

The next two meetings of the Sub-Committee were scheduled to be held on August 8 and August 12, 2025, at the FGEHA's office.

