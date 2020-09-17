UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Explanation From MWMC Chief, Suspends Officials Over Poor Hygiene, Street Light System

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

CM seeks explanation from MWMC chief, suspends officials over poor hygiene, street light system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, toured different parts of city late on Wednesday night and expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness and street light system.

He sought written explanation from CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), CEO Abdul Latif Khan within couple of days and suspended Deputy Manger Usman Khursheed and in-charge lights Nafees Ahmad over poor cleanliness and street light issues in various parts of city.

The CM visited Bosan road, Multan Public school road and some other areas where heaps of garbage and out of order street lights irritated him.

Mr Buzdar ordered to repair the lights immediately saying that masses have to face lots of difficulties due to faulty lights.

About poor cleanliness, the CM stated that it was responsibility of MWMC adding that he won't tolerate any lethargy in this connection.

Expressing annoyance Mr Buzdar deplored over poor hygiene despite earlier warning.

The CM ordered to depute Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation, Iqbal Farid as inquiry office and to present report within couple of days.

