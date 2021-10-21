CM seeks report from RPO Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi about an incident of molestation of a girl student and ordered for taking strict legal action against the arrested accused.

The chief minister said that the absconding accused should also be arrested and every effort be made to provide justice to the affected girl, he directed.

Meanwhile, police were conducting raids to arrest the other accused.