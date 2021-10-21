UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report From RPO Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi about an incident of molestation of a girl student and ordered for taking strict legal action against the arrested accused.

The chief minister said that the absconding accused should also be arrested and every effort be made to provide justice to the affected girl, he directed.

Meanwhile, police were conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

