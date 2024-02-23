CM sends summary for PA session

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said that the Chief Minister has sent a summary to the Governor for summoning of the provincial assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said that the Chief Minister has sent a summary to the Governor for summoning of the provincial assembly session.

According to an official handout issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said that the specification of the date for the session of the provincial assembly is the prerogative of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister has welcomed the new assembly of the province.