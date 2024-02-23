Open Menu

CM Sends Summary For PA Session

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 11:05 PM

CM sends summary for PA session

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said that the Chief Minister has sent a summary to the Governor for summoning of the provincial assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said that the Chief Minister has sent a summary to the Governor for summoning of the provincial assembly session.

According to an official handout issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said that the specification of the date for the session of the provincial assembly is the prerogative of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister has welcomed the new assembly of the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Jamal Shah

Recent Stories

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

3 minutes ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

3 minutes ago
 West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian

West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian

5 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) election ..

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th

3 minutes ago
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture ..

Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri secto ..

3 minutes ago
 UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Isr ..

UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas

1 hour ago
 Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held

Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held

1 hour ago
 PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested

PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested

1 hour ago
 Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking q ..

Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper

1 hour ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-ele ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan