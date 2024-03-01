CM Sindh Felicitates Newly Elected NA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here on Friday.
He also paid tributes to the outgoing NA Speaking Raja Pervez Ashraf.
