CM Takes Notice Of 3-year-old Girl’s Killing In Pasrur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM
In a response to a tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the recovery of the lifeless body of a three-year-old girl from a field in Pasrur
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In a response to a tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the recovery of the lifeless body of a three-year-old girl from a field in Pasrur.
The CM sought a detail report from the district police officer (DPO) Sialkot in the matter, saying that the murderer of innocent Jannat Fatimah will be brought to justice.
She expressed sympathies for the parents the girl.
Three-year-old Jannat Fatima was missing from home since the second day of Eid.
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81
11 ACE employees get promotion
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-814 minutes ago
-
11 ACE employees get promotion4 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers4 minutes ago
-
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price5 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP9 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA9 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan5 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister10 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
Call for exemplary punishment to accused in Alipur 8 family members murder case5 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case10 minutes ago