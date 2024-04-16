Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of 3-year-old Girl’s Killing In Pasrur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM

CM takes notice of 3-year-old girl’s killing in Pasrur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In a response to a tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the recovery of the lifeless body of a three-year-old girl from a field in Pasrur.

The CM sought a detail report from the district police officer (DPO) Sialkot in the matter, saying that the murderer of innocent Jannat Fatimah will be brought to justice.

She expressed sympathies for the parents the girl.

Three-year-old Jannat Fatima was missing from home since the second day of Eid.

