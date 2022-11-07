CM takes notice of child murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday took notice of rape-cum-murder of a five-year-old child in Nowshera Virkan.

The chief minister sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the tragic incident and ordered for arresting the accused at the earliest and initiating legal action against him.

He ordered for ensuring justice to the bereaved family.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the affected family.