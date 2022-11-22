CM takes notice of ill-treatment with youth

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of ill-treatment with youth in A-Division Police Station, Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of ill-treatment with youth in A-Division Police Station, Okara.

The chief minister sought a report from RPO Sahiwal and ordered to take legal action against the police officials involved in the incident. He said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.