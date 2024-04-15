CM visits Govt Girls High School Murree, reviews arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited the Government Girls High School Murree in rain and inquired about the studies and other issues from the students.

According to a handout issued here, the CM inquired of the students, "Where do you come from? If there are any issues or needs, let me know.

”

The teachers and students of the school were pleasantly surprised to see the Chief Minister, who reached there in heavy rain. The chief minister expressed her love and affection for the girls, and directed to get the best medical treatment for a girl with disability in one arm. She appreciated arrangements of the school. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also present.