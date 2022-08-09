UrduPoint.com

CM Visits PSCA To Review Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) head office on Yom-e-Ashur and inspected security arrangements here on Tuesday.

He chaired a meeting about security arrangements and was also apprised about the performance of PSCA.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements as effective steps were taken for the security of processions and congregations.

The surveillance system had been improved through the latest technology, he added. The forces were active and vigilant to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state forces and best coordination had also been maintained between law enforcement agencies, he said.

The CM directed the administration and police to ensure compliance of security plan and officials should remain on duty till the peaceful conclusion of processions.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (retd) Asadullah Khan, Commissioner Lahore Usman Younis, CCPO Lahore, Additional IGs Operation, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD0, Special Branch and PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan, DG Rescue 1122 and other attended the meeting.

