CM’s message for PML-N voters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday "Pakistan Muslim League-N, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, is sincerely trying to solve public problems.”

in her message to the PML-N Voters on the day of by-elections. She added,” PML-N voters are coming out, which is a welcome sign,”

The Chief Minister said, “We have given relief, relief and only relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time.” She highlighted,” Ramadan Nigehban Relief Package, 20,000 bikes, cheap flour and cheap bread are proof of our few days’ performance.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Labourers, farmers, students and women of Punjab are at the top of my priority list: “She added,”Rs 130 billion farmer package reflects Nawaz Sharif's agriculture-friendly vision.

”

The Chief Minister Punjab ensured,” My team and I always strive to make things easier for the common man.” She underscored,” Laptop, iPad schemes are also going to be introduced in Punjab soon.”

Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” All candidates of Muslim League (N) will succeed with a clear majority, Inshallah.” She added,” My mission is to carry forward the vision of your and my leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”