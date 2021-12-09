UrduPoint.com

CM's Special Aide Assures Resolving Civic Issues Of Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:27 PM

CM's special aide assures resolving civic issues of Hyderabad

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Saghir Ahmed Qureshi has assured the citizens of Hyderabad particularly the business community that civic issues will be resolved and lost glory of Hyderabad will be restored at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Saghir Ahmed Qureshi has assured the citizens of Hyderabad particularly the business community that civic issues will be resolved and lost glory of Hyderabad will be restored at the earliest.

He held out such assurance during meeting with the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon who called on him here at his office on Thursday.

The HCSTSI President drew his attention towards deteriorated infrastructure including shabby roads, poor drainage system, unannounced gas and power load shedding and lack of facilities in the industrial zones as well as grievances being faced by the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad.

He congratulated the Chief Minister and Sindh Local Government Minister for conducting successful negotiations with employees of local government department and hoped that health and sanitation conditions will improve.

Saghir Ahmed Qureshi while extending full cooperation assured the President HCSTSI that he would approach to concerned quarters for resolution of the grievances of the citizens particularly business community of Hyderabad.

