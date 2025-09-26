TMCs to utilize available resources for repairing rain affected roads in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Karachi administration on Friday, decided that all town municipal corporations and development authorities of the metropolis will prioritize repair of rain affected roads and utilize available resources for the purpose.

It was decided in a meeting, held with commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi in chair at the office of Deputy Commissioner Central, to review the efforts for resolving civic issues and progress of development projects being carried out by the town municipal corporations and development authorities, said in a statement issued here.

The meeting also reviewed the condition of roads affected in recent rains and measures for their repair and decided that all TMCs and development authorities would utilize their available financial resources to repair rain-affected roads in their respective areas.

The Commissioner directed all Town Corporations to prioritize road repairs.

The meeting received briefings on property tax collection, arrangements, survey and obstacles in the survey and recovery processes and it was decided to hold a joint meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Excise Department, TMC Chairmen and Municipal Commissioners to improve coordination and cooperation among the relevant departments.

The meeting decided that TMAs would expedite property tax recovery, issue timely challans and reminders to property owners, and take legal action against defaulters while legal notices would also be served to tax defaulters and the applicable fine would be collected.

Commissioner Naqvi directed deputy commissioners to assist TMCs in property tax collection.

According to the TMC-wise details of property units and tax recovery, North Nazimabad Town has 45,000 property units and Rs 90 million tax recovery; Gulberg Town 57,000 units and Rs 59 million recovery; Liaquatabad Town 26,000 units and Rs 32 million recovery; Nazimabad Town 48,000 units and Rs 20 million collection; and New Karachi Town has 60,000 units and Rs 46 million were collected during FY 2024-25.

The meeting also took a detailed review of ongoing development projects in district Central and assistant commissioners of different sub-divisions presented inspection reports on development projects including repair of roads and streets, installation of gas and sewerage lines and street lights, upgradation of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, market renovation and construction of a pedestrian bridge.

The meeting instructed all assistant commissioners to inspect ongoing projects and submit reports to the government through Municipal Commissioners and post them on the portal of Commissioner Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem, briefed on initiatives for environmental improvement, modernizing education, and other development projects.