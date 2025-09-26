ACP Honors Famous Literary Personality Asad Muhammad Khan On His 93rd Birthday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:07 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a special ceremony at Haseena Moin Hall to honour the distinguished fiction writer, playwright, and poet Asad Muhammad Khan in recognition of his outstanding literary contributions
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a special ceremony at Haseena Moin Hall to honour the distinguished fiction writer, playwright, and poet Asad Muhammad Khan in recognition of his outstanding literary contributions.
The event began with the cutting of his birthday cake, followed by the screening of a showreel highlighting his creative journey.
The session was presided over by renowned poetess Zehra Nigah, while President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Prof. Sahar Ansari, Shahid Rassam, Rukhsana Saba, Khurshid Iqbal, and eminent poet Iftikhar Arif (via video message) paid rich tributes.
In her presidential address, Zehra Nigah remarked, today, many good stories are being written in Pakistan, but among them, Asad Muhammad Khan remains the most authentic name. His craft reminds me of Rajinder Singh Bedi — the same depth, finesse, and honesty. He is a true and sincere storyteller.
President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah expressed admiration, saying I am a great admirer of Asad Muhammad Khan. He is one of the leading writers of our time. Many people learned to write by reading him. His songs, plays, and short stories are all widely popular.
In a video message, Iftikhar Arif praised him as an outstanding lyricist. His songs, sung by leading musicians of his era, gained worldwide recognition. He went on to publish over nine collections of short stories, establishing himself as a master stylist of urdu prose.
Writer Rukhsana Saba recalled her long-standing wish to meet him. His stories reflect our social realities with unmatched character-building. Though he began with songs and poems, it was through them that he discovered his true calling as a great fiction writer.
Artist Shahid Rassam said Asad Muhammad Khan is a great artist whose characters speak for themselves. He taught us how to love humanity, the earth, and the characters we create. Khurshid Iqbal is recognised as one of the greatest short-story writers of Urdu. His characters carry unique voices, filled with soul, whether fragile or strong.
Expressing his gratitude, Asad Muhammad Khan said, "It feels wonderful to be honoured in this gathering. I do not consider myself rare or extraordinary — I am just an ordinary writer, grateful that God has blessed me with recognition and the love of readers.
Recent Stories
US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan
Sports activities resume in Bajaur district
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress
ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday
Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session
Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect arrested
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity o ..
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue on REITs, insurance to drive en ..
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt o ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Sports activities resume in Bajaur district2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress2 minutes ago
-
ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday2 minutes ago
-
TMCs to utilize available resources for repairing rain affected roads in Karachi29 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges29 minutes ago
-
Doctors, health professionals stage pro-Palestine rally outside LPC29 minutes ago
-
Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered29 minutes ago
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident39 minutes ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform39 minutes ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told49 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons49 minutes ago