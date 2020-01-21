UrduPoint.com
CNG Closure Affected Three Lakh Jobs: Ghiyas Paracha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:55 PM

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Tuesday said reopening of CNG stations in Punjab and Sindh for 12 hours is not acceptable

CNG stations should be opened for round the clock service.CNG stations in Punjab and Sindh have not worked even for forty hours in last 40 days which affected three lakh jobs therefore non-stop operations for full year should be allowed, it said.The move to shut down CNG business increases oil import bill and results in substantial loss to the CNG operators while the government loses sizable revenue, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Central Chairman APCNGA.Closure of CNG stations also adds to the urban pollution, therefore, the gas companies should immediately open CNG stations in Punjab and Sindh for non-stop operation, he added.

In a statement issued here today he said that CNG stations remained open during winter during the last five years but during this winter the business was closed which was unjustified.He said that the CNG stations of Punjab switched to costly RLNG over assurances of continued supply and they deposited billion in advance with the government to ensure uninterrupted supply but to no avail.Ghiyas Paracha said that the province of Sindh has its own gas but the CNG stations were closed which was unconstitutional that resulted in restlessness among CNG operators and masses.Replacing CNG with petrol during winter adds to the urban pollution which is against the announcement made by the Prime Minister to control the smog in cities, he said.

