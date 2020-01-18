CNG stations to remain open for 12 hours on Jan 19

All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations would remain open for 12 hours on Sunday (January, 19).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations would remain open for 12 hours on Sunday (January, 19).

The Coordinator of APCNGA Sindh Zone, Shoaib Khan informed that due to availability of gas in SSGC system, all CNG stations in Sindh would remain open on Sunday, January, 19 from 08:00 a.m to 08:00 p.m for 12 hours.