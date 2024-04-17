Coach-oil tanker collision, on Indus Highway claims 7 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Seven people were killed and 45 injured on Wednesday when a passenger coach and oil tanker collided with each other on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Sindh’s Jamshoro.

The dead bodies and critically injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The injured were identified as Faisal Rajpoot, Zaheer Abro, Syed Muhammad Shah, Minor Dua Batool, Shabana Bughio, Uzma Brohi, Yasmeen Kalhoro, MehtabKalhoro, Faheem Kalhoro, Ali Gohar Chandio, Manzoor Chandio, Sahib Khan, Ghullamullah, Raja, Ahsan Gadhi, Sajad Junijo, Waqar Kalhoro, Zahid Unar, Wajid Unar Tayaba Rajpoot, Yasmeen Rajpoot, Jannat Rajpoot Farhan Bughio, Imtaiz Unar and others.