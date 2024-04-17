Open Menu

Coach-oil Tanker Collision, On Indus Highway Claims 7 Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Coach-oil tanker collision, on Indus Highway claims 7 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Seven people were killed and 45 injured on Wednesday when a passenger coach and oil tanker collided with each other on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Sindh’s Jamshoro.

The dead bodies and critically injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The injured were identified as Faisal Rajpoot, Zaheer Abro, Syed Muhammad Shah, Minor Dua Batool, Shabana Bughio, Uzma Brohi, Yasmeen Kalhoro, MehtabKalhoro, Faheem Kalhoro, Ali Gohar Chandio, Manzoor Chandio, Sahib Khan, Ghullamullah, Raja, Ahsan Gadhi, Sajad Junijo, Waqar Kalhoro, Zahid Unar, Wajid Unar Tayaba Rajpoot, Yasmeen Rajpoot, Jannat Rajpoot Farhan Bughio, Imtaiz Unar and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Dead Oil Jamshoro Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

11 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

11 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

11 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

11 hours ago
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

11 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

11 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

12 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

12 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

12 hours ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan