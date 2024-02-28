Open Menu

COAS Lauds ASP Shehrbano For Her Selfless Devotion To Duty And Professionalism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday lauded Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in diffusing a volatile situation

The fearless police officer, who called on the Army Chief at the General Headquarters, had extricated a woman from the difficult milieu of Ichra Bazaar in Lahore on February 26, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS acknowledged the vital role Pakistani women are playing in all walks of life. "Since independence, the Pakistani women have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by virtue of their talent, tenacity and commitment," he said.

The COAS highlighted that the women were an invaluable part of Pakistan's society and their respect was enshrined "in our religion as well as our social ethos".

He also underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance. He emphasized upon the rule of law and advised against taking the law in one's hands when legal avenues were available for addressing concerns and grievances.

Noting that arbitrary actions on the basis of heresy undermine the outlook of the society, the COAS underlined islam's eternal message of kindness and benevolence.

He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country.

