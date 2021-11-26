UrduPoint.com

COAS Pins Rank Badges Of AMC Colonel Commandant To First-ever Female General: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

The army chief visited Army Medical Corps (AMC) Center, Abbottabad, where he laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release received here.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS lauded contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of healthcare during peace and war.

He said, "AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad.

Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against COVID-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well being of the people of Pakistan.""Installation of the first ever three star female General Officer of Pakistan Army as Colonel Commandant of AMC is indeed a matter of immense pride for Pakistan Army and the country," the COAS emphasized.

Keeping pace with rapid advancements in medical science was imperative for the doctors and paramedics to keep themselves at par with modern militaries and best global practices in health care, he concluded.

