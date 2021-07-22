RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the nation owed its peace and stability to Shuhada (martyrs) who wrote history with their blood.

The army chief and his wife visited families of Shaheed (martyr) Captain Affan Masood Khan and Shaheed Lieutenant Muhammad Ukasha Talal in Lahore and prayed for the departed souls and offered Fateha, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was also present on the occasion.