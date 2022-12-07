UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Quaid's Mausoleum, Lays Wreath

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 11:47 PM

:Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

The COAS laid a wreath on the Quaid's grave and offered Fateha, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

General Asim later visited the Corps Headquarters Karachi, where he was briefed on operational, security and other matters of the formation, including assistance to the civil administration during the recent natural calamity in Sindh, particularly interior province.

The COAS appreciated the Army and Rangers troops for operational preparedness and reaching out to the people of Sindh during the unprecedented floods in the country. He praised the formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province, particularly the megalopolis city of Karachi.

Earlier, on his arrival in the megalopolis, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Corps Commander Karachi.

