UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Cohort4ClimateConversations' Forum Launched To Strengthen Climate Change Reporting

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

'Cohort4ClimateConversations' forum launched to strengthen climate change reporting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Islamabad in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan concluded a series of sensitization and information sharing sessions to strengthen climate change reporting.

These sessions culminated in the formulation of a Cohort4ClimateConversations forum, with the aim to strengthen climate change reporting in mainstream and digital media in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Throughout the country, some 60 online content creators, photojournalists, podcasters, etcetera, participated, creating linkages and a network to increase credible information on climate across Pakistan.

The sessions aimed to equip participants with climate change resources to empower and increase the knowledge pool on local climate change issues, and to strengthen the capacity of journalists and online content creators to report on climate change issues throughout Pakistan.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, congratulated the participants for their work in promoting climate change awareness, and underlined the Pakistan's commitment to addressing environmental issues, including through nature based solutions like reforestation.

The High Commissioner of Canada, Wendy Gilmour, encouraged the participants to use both traditional and social media as important channels for accurate information to effect positive change.

"The creation of a Cohort4ClimateConversations is an important step to inform communities across Pakistan of the impacts of climate change, and provide credible information to promote mitigation activities".

UNESCO Country Representative and Director Patricia McPhillips, emphasized on media's role in highlighting direct impact of climate change on human lives. "Climate change has far reaching consequences on social and cultural aspects of our lives too which are already evident in form of climate induced migration, urban sprawl among other issues. Women and other marginalized groups in particular bear the brunt of scarcity of resources and environmental degradation."Leading organizations working on climate change such as International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan, Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Karachi Urban Lab (KUL) of IBA at Karachi University and Hisaar Foundation connected with the participants and offered full support to the "Cohort4ClimateConversations."Afia Salam, leading media development specialist in climate change facilitated the sessions and developed an extensive information resource pack for journalists and online content creators supporting climate reporting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Canada Social Media Women Karachi University Media Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

13 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief heads command, staff conference at NHQ ..

1 minute ago

KP govt to give more relief to employees: Shahram ..

4 minutes ago

Micro lockdown imposed in various Sialkot areas

5 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.