Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Mainly very cold and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to MET office, dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

However continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded(°C): Leh -13, Kalam -10, Ziarat, Kalat -09, Gupis, Astore -08, Parachinar, Skardu -07, Malamjabba -06, Quetta, Bagrote -05, Zhob -04, Hunza -03, Pulwama, Shupiyan, Baramulla, Chitral, Drosh, Dalbandin -02, Dir, Anantnag, Nokkundi, Cherat, Rawalakot and Murree -01.