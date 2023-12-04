Open Menu

Collaborative Sweep In Lyari Yields Arrests Of Suspected Criminals, Recovery Of Stolen Items

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Collaborative sweep in Lyari yields arrests of suspected criminals, recovery of stolen items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In a coordinated effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police, a joint search and sweep operation was conducted in Karachi's Lyari Town to target street criminals, drug traffickers, and other illicit elements.

During the operation, three suspects were apprehended, and authorities seized a stolen motorcycle and cash from their possession.

A spokesperson for the Rangers confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the stolen items.

The captured individuals, along with the recovered motorcycle, have been transferred to police custody for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Lyari Criminals From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

47 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

4 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan