Collaborative sweep in Lyari yields arrests of suspected criminals, recovery of stolen items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In a coordinated effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police, a joint search and sweep operation was conducted in Karachi's Lyari Town to target street criminals, drug traffickers, and other illicit elements.

During the operation, three suspects were apprehended, and authorities seized a stolen motorcycle and cash from their possession.

A spokesperson for the Rangers confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the stolen items.

The captured individuals, along with the recovered motorcycle, have been transferred to police custody for further legal proceedings.