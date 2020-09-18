UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Needed For Reforms In Criminal Justice System: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:37 PM

Collective efforts needed for reforms in criminal justice system: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday urged upon the political parties and judiciary for collective efforts for bringing reforms in criminal justice system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday urged upon the political parties and judiciary for collective efforts for bringing reforms in criminal justice system.

Talking to a private news channel, Chohan said such reforms would also be helpful in ensuring speedy justice to rape victims in the country.

He said government was taking judiciary on board for ensuring speedy justice to rape victims added that amendments were being made in judicial system where trial in such cases will be conducted without any delay.

Chohan said that criminals have no mercy for women added that exemplary punishments would be awarded to rapists.

He said that PTI-led government wanted to ensure such a justice system in the country where speedy justice should be dispensed to victims without discrimination.

"We will improve justice system for ensuring punishments and bringing cases to their logical conclusions," he said.

He asked the opposition parties for not politicizing the motorway incident and urged that positive suggestions were required for elimination of such barbaric incidents in future.

He assured that the Prime Minister has taken notice of motorway rape incident and has asked for strict action against accused involved in such despicable act.

He underlined the need for character building in society to reduce such kind of crimes in society.

He criticized that the past rulers raised hollow slogans about the elimination of Thana culture but no practical steps were taken in this regard.

Chohan said that government was taking affective measures to rectify the lapses and was committed for bringing reforms in judicial and Thana culture.

Replying to a Query, he said Punjab government was utilizing all out resources and taking assistance from intelligence agencies for arrest of motorway incident accused.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Criminals Women All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

3 minutes ago

LSEG in exclusive talks to sell Milan exchange to ..

5 minutes ago

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' ..

5 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Dialogue: PM's efforts for 'Lasting P ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,905 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

PKK Attack on Turkish Military Base in Northern Ir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.