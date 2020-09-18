Collective efforts needed for reforms in criminal justice system: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday urged upon the political parties and judiciary for collective efforts for bringing reforms in criminal justice system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday urged upon the political parties and judiciary for collective efforts for bringing reforms in criminal justice system.

Talking to a private news channel, Chohan said such reforms would also be helpful in ensuring speedy justice to rape victims in the country.

He said government was taking judiciary on board for ensuring speedy justice to rape victims added that amendments were being made in judicial system where trial in such cases will be conducted without any delay.

Chohan said that criminals have no mercy for women added that exemplary punishments would be awarded to rapists.

He said that PTI-led government wanted to ensure such a justice system in the country where speedy justice should be dispensed to victims without discrimination.

"We will improve justice system for ensuring punishments and bringing cases to their logical conclusions," he said.

He asked the opposition parties for not politicizing the motorway incident and urged that positive suggestions were required for elimination of such barbaric incidents in future.

He assured that the Prime Minister has taken notice of motorway rape incident and has asked for strict action against accused involved in such despicable act.

He underlined the need for character building in society to reduce such kind of crimes in society.

He criticized that the past rulers raised hollow slogans about the elimination of Thana culture but no practical steps were taken in this regard.

Chohan said that government was taking affective measures to rectify the lapses and was committed for bringing reforms in judicial and Thana culture.

Replying to a Query, he said Punjab government was utilizing all out resources and taking assistance from intelligence agencies for arrest of motorway incident accused.