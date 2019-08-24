UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Needed To Bring Improvement In Real Sense: Shafqat Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 09:59 PM

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and Heritage Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday the country was facing various challenges when PTI government came into power but now things were moving in right direction

Addressing a dialogue with writers and intellectuals here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said during the last few weeks, the entire nation showed unity over Kashmir issue and rejected the Indian illegal actions in held Kashmir.

He stressed the need for internationally highlight state terrorism and atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Shafqat Mahmood said that efforts were being made to make all literary organisations effective besides reformation of the board of literary organisations so that targets could be set to achieve desired results.

He further said that all intellectuals present here could give their recommendations in this regard.

The participants gave different suggestions during the interactive session.

The Minister said the ministry of education was sincerely working to introduce uniform educational syllabus in the country.

The government would do its job but collective efforts were required to make improvement in real sense, he added.

He said, a single good decision could not bring change, adding that a large number of good decisions were needed for ensuring betterment. The process of good decisions had started, he maintained.

National History and Literary Heritage Division Secretary Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik and others were also present.

