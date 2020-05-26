Collective efforts needed to fight coronavirus: Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan said the whole nation while acting on the slogan "Corona say darna nahi Larna hiai" is fighting successfully against the corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here, Faiz said, "we must all work together to keep the country as safe as possible from coronavirus," adding the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would leave no stone unturned against coronavirus pandemic.

He said it had also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals were well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff was ready to deal with any uncertain situation, adding the testing facility in the province had reached to 5000 per day.

Chohan said the government had established an effective mechanism for emergency rapid response in selective medical and quarantines centers across the country, adding total 17% of available ventilators were in use.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with the government, "he mentioned.

He also criticized the PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and said when there was an emergency like situation in the country due to COVID-19, he was still doing politics while wearing mask in front of laptop.

Chohan questioned the PML-N leadership to tell the nation about their role against coronovirus.