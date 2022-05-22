UrduPoint.com

Collective Global Action Must To Reverse Biodiversity Loss: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said the damaged done to precious biodiversity would not reverse itself rather the world would have to take collective global action to preserve the nature.

In a tweet on her official Twitter handle, the minister wrote, "On International Day for Biological Diversity, let us remember what the theme for this year tells us: 'Building a Shared Future for All Life' reminds us that we are all connected to each other.

It is time to offset the damage we have done to nature in all its splendid diversity".

She mentioned that according to the United Nations three quarters of the Earth's land-based environment and about 66 % of the marine environment have been altered by a century of extractive human activity.

"This damage will not reverse itself. We will have to take collective global action", she said. Her tweet was followed by the hashtag #BiodiversityDay.

