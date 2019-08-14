Colourful flag-hoisting ceremony held to mark I-Day

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka held a colourful flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the 72rd Independence Day at its premises here on Wednesday.

Joined by Pakistani community and dignitaries from different walks of life, the High Commissioner, Maj. Gen. (R) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat hoisted national flag to celebrate the Day.

Messages from President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out.

Addressing the gathering, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan - a peace-loving country which was created with enormous sacrifices.

He said Pakistan has always supported peace and stability, especially in South Asia.

The High Commissioner highlighted that the government of Pakistan has decided to observe this year's Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express moral, political and diplomatic support with Kashmiris in their just and fair freedom struggle from Indian occupation.

He said that the actions taken by India in a bid to change the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Any attempt to change demographic structure of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir would constitute violation of international law, he said and underlined that Pakistan has always urged resolution of seven-decade old dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with long-standing UNSC Resolutions.

The High Commissioner said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka which are based on mutual respect, understanding and close cooperation.

He further said that Pakistan has always extended unconditional support to Sri Lanka at all fora and continue todo so, especially with regard to Sri Lanka's nationalsecurity and territorial integrity.