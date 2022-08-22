Commander XII Corps visits Hazara Town to review flood situation in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Quetta Commander XII Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Monday visited Hazara town to review the flood situation and rescue activities.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) North Major General Amir Ajmal, Commissioner Quetta Sohail ur Rehman Baloch, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG PDMA) Nasir Naseer, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, Member central council Daud Changezi and other respected members of Hazara town were also present.

Commander XII Corps reviewed the flood situation and relief activities in different areas of Hazara town and got involved in the people.

He was aware of the problems facing the area and the damage caused by the recent floods and assured all possible assistance.

On this occasion, they told the residents that the people affected by the flood would not be left alone by Pakistan Army and the public administration would always find themselves in this hour of difficulty.

General Asif Ghafoor reiterated the determination that the Pakistan Army would continue to support the flood victims as much as possible.