Commanders At All Levels To Stay Focused On Achieving Professional Excellence: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday emphasized that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence, while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments, to overcome emerging challenges

The Army Chief visited Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad, and expressed these views on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS appreciated Baloch regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre and later addressed the officers.

Earlier on his arrival at the Regimental Centre, COAS was received by Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas; Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant Baloch Regimental Centre, Brigadier Osman lbne Riaz.

