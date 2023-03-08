Commercial market to be cleared from encroachers: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha

UrduPoint.com

March 08, 2023

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha has said that the Commercial Market, Satellite Town is the hub of business activities, and no one would be allowed to set up illegal encroachments there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha has said that the Commercial Market, Satellite Town is the hub of business activities, and no one would be allowed to set up illegal encroachments there.

He said this while talking to the members of the Commercial Market Traders Association during his visit to the market.

Commissioner said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers, who would allow encroachments in front of their shops and directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to clear the porches of the market from the encroachers.

He said that a comprehensive plan to eliminate encroachments was being implemented.

Liaqat said removing encroachments was the government's top priority; however, the traders' role was essential to end violations as only administrative measures could not prove result oriented.

He added that Pir Wadhai General Bus Stand had been upgraded to facilitate the citizens while the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company carried out a special campaign to free the city from waste.

President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir, Malik Shahid Ghaffor Paracha, Raja Tauheed and others were present on the occasion.

