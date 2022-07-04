UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Amir Khattak For Ideal Cleanliness Arrangement On Eid Ul Azha

Commissioner Multan (Division) Engineer Amir Khattak directed officials concerned to make ideal arrangements of cleanliness and proper drainage of water especially during rains expected on occasion of Eid ul Azha

A meeting was held here under chairmanship of Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak to review arrangements for sanitation and drainage in view of rains. The meeting was participated by officials from WASA and Waste Management Company.

Commissioner Amir Khattak said that waste management company should ensure top quality cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha. "In case of monsoon rains, holidays of WASA officers and other officials will be stand canceled. WASA should keep all machinery active. Rain water should be drained immediately from all major highways and low-lying areas. The machinery should be functional and generators should be kept ready for disposal of water.

" DC Multan said that the administration would monitor the company's performance in the field. As many as 2000 plastic bags will be distributed in each union council. All sanitary workers will be provided food in the field so that cleaning is not delayed. Similarly, 2300 workers of the company will perform duty on Eid ul Azha. About 491 workers are being recruited through third party, he said adding citizens can register their complaints on toll free number 1139.

MD WASA Qaiser Raza informed that 15 disposal stations, 10 lift stations and 36 generators are operational. Third party inspection has been done. Similarly, de-silting of sewerage lines has also been completed. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq, Manager Operations Anwarul Haq and concerned officers were also present.

