Commissioner asks for plantation in forests to cope with climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that afforestation was the most important need of the hour for the elimination of environmental pollution and climate change.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of forest department officials at Shahbaz Hall to review fresh tree plantation process in the forests which were affected due to heavy floods.

The Commissioner said that every citizen has to play a role in protecting trees because climate change can only be dealt with through plantation, adding that he asked the forest department officers to plant new trees in the forests after the drainage of flood water.

Nadeem Memon said that the importance of trees cannot be denied and we all should plant at least one tree in our homes, offices and other open spaces.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah assured the forest officers of police cooperation and suggested that a WhatsApp group in the name of "Regional Protection Forest Group" be formed in that regard.

The senior officers of Forest department and the civil administration were also present in the meeting.